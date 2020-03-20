Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $37.15 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,061 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 97,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Best Buy worth $37,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,175,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 543,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,681,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,327. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

