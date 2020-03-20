Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $38.14 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 215,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.57% of Visteon worth $38,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Visteon by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Visteon by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

