Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $40.68 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.69% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $40,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,796,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SMG traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. 46,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,700. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

