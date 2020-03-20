Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $40.76 Million Stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.32% of Nlight worth $40,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at $12,895,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nlight by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $443.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,405 shares of company stock worth $319,298 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

