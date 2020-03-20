Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $43.88 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Alaska Air Group worth $43,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 224,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

