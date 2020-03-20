Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $47.27 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.56% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $47,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $19.40. 34,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CATY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.