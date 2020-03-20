Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.77% of Merit Medical Systems worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,628,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 330.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

