Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $48.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,649 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of Cummins worth $48,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

CMI stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.46. 70,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,556. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

