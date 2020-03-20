Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $50.43 Million Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.82% of Rapid7 worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,726. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,432. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.