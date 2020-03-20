Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $60.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,888 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 55,388 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.90% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $60,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEP stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 76,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.