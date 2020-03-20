Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.34% of Everbridge worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $3,373,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 43,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

