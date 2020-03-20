Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 108,813 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,555,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 108,813 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PBR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 1,901,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,670,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.