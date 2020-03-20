Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 145,085 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Guardant Health worth $45,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,840. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

