Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 568,588 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.99% of Two Harbors Investment worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,943,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,493. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.