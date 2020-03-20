Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 68,206 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,206 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.63% of Kennametal worth $49,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $16.28. 166,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. UBS Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

