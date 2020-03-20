Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 86,464 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.80% of Imax worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Imax by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Imax by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Imax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imax stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,292. Imax Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $441.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. Benchmark cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

