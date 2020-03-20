Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 122,024 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.28% of Black Hills worth $61,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Black Hills by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $54.44. 59,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.