Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 153,913 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.46% of Peloton worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FIL Ltd raised its position in Peloton by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after buying an additional 439,846 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $79,603,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $22.83. 287,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,975. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.87.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

