Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 950,568 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.42% of Franks International worth $51,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after buying an additional 907,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 656,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,601 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 123,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,725. The company has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Franks International NV has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

