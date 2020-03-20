Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479,664 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $43,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after buying an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 112,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.38. 49,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,144. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.