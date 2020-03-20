Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487,745 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Vale worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 1,002.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,948,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,614,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.