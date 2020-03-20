Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,588 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Planet Fitness worth $35,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 484,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 296,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.