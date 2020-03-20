MASTERNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,222.73 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $3,222.73 and $184.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

