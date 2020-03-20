Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Matador Resources worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after purchasing an additional 639,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 140,148 shares during the period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 239,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $479,464.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 334,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.