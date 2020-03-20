Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,163 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Mattel worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAT traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $7.41. 1,049,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

