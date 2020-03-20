Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 55,944 PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,481,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 415,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,919,988 shares of company stock worth $47,931,232. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

