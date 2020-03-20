Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $564.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.80 million and the lowest is $543.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $542.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.