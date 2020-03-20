Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Equities research analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

MXIM opened at $45.76 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

