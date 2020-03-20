MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lowered by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

