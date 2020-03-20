McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532,177 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.26% of McDermott International worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 135,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 86,149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in McDermott International by 873.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

MDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

McDermott International stock remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. McDermott International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

