McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.92% of McKesson worth $225,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $127.78 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.