MedicCoin Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $20,740.87 and $239.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

