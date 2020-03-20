Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 730 ($9.60). Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 379 ($4.99) target price (down from GBX 478 ($6.29)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 519.45 ($6.83).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 236.31 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 622.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35.

In related news, insider Tony Wood acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,833.46). Also, insider Louisa Burdett acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

