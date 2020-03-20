Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) is CNH Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CNH Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,641 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 32,534 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CNH Partners LLC owned about 2.19% of Mellanox Technologies worth $142,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

MLNX stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

