Melon Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $34,000.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00043613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.02692717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Kraken, Radar Relay, Bitsane and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.