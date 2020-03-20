Menlo One (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $82,810.27

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Menlo One has a total market capitalization of $82,810.27 and $370.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Menlo One has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Menlo One token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.02601152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00190196 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Menlo One

Menlo One’s launch date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one. Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

