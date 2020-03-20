Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.