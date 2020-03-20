MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $8.00 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,903,293,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,283,057 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

