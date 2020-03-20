Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $8.85 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $870,130.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, QBTC, Bit-Z and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.02144760 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00079098 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,828,186 coins and its circulating supply is 77,828,081 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, RightBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.