Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Metlife worth $449,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRB Corp boosted its position in Metlife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 201,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 143,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

