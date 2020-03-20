M&G’s (MNG) “Sector Performer” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.20 ($3.48).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.51) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.32. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In related news, insider Clare Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($45,251.25). Also, insider Michael Evans acquired 51,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.