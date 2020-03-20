Michael S. Gross Purchases 39,101 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $382,016.77.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,847. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.