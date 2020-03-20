MicroBitcoin Price Up 14% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $3,115.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

