Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $685,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

MCHP traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,960. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

