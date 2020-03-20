Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 623,943 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Microsoft worth $821,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 39,207,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,518,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.