Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

MPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In related news, Director William A. Specht III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $31,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,349 shares of company stock worth $334,796. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

