Mindexcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded up 161% against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $15,863.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.02537366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00194518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

