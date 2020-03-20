MintCoin Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MintCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $6.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.