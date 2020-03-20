Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 178,034 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Fastenal worth $53,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,274,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,621. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.