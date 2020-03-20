Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.86 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $44,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

YUM traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

